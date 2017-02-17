Anaarkali of Aarah: Karan unveils Swara film posters, Dhanush under 'spell'
Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday unveiled the poster of Anaarkali of Aarah with lead actor Swara Bhaskar in a very different avatar. Directed by Avinash Das, the film is scheduled to release on March 24. In the colorful poster, shared by Karan on his Twitter handle, Swara is seen in a lehenga choli donning a dancer's avatar.
