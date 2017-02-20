All films made in Mumbai not part of Bollywood: Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Bollywood has no place outside Mumbai, said National Award-winning filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. "I even have an objection to describing all films made in Mumbai as part of Bollywood," he said.
