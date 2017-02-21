Akshay Kumar: Taapsee Pannu's performance in 'Baby' inspired 'Naam Shabana'
Noida: Actor Akshay Kumar says the way Taapsee Pannu performed in "Baby" inspired the makers to come up with spin-off, "Naam Shabana," based on the actress' character in the spy thriller. The cast and crew of the movie produced by Neeraj Pandey was in the NCR today to wrap up the shoot of the movie and filmed some fight sequences.
