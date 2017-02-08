After 'Udta Punjab', this Bollywood film will put Punjab in spotlight again
The issue is not exclusive to Punjab," says director Aparnaa Singh, whose upcoming maiden venture, Irada, puts the spotlight on the repercussions of reverse boring and spike in the number of cancer cases in Punjab due to water contamination. The Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi-starrer is the second big banner film, after Abhishek Chaubey's 2016 drugs-drama, Udta Punjab, to unveil the wrongdoings in the Northern state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 5
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
|Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10)
|Oct '16
|Atiq
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC