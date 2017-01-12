xXx Return of Xander Cage: Have not a...

xXx Return of Xander Cage: Have not asked Ranveer Singh if he liked the film, says Deepika Padukone

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Her maiden Hollywood venture xXx: Return of Xander Cage saw a host of Bollywood celebrities show up at the premiere, including rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh, but Deepika Padukone says she has not asked him if he has liked the movie. Her maiden Hollywood venture xXx: Return of Xander Cage saw a host of Bollywood celebrities show up at the premiere, including rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh , but Deepika says she has not asked him if he has liked the movie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
News Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10) Oct '16 Atiq 3
News Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House Oct '16 o see the light 5
News Raghav Sachar does a Devotional remix (Sep '09) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 7
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,968 • Total comments across all topics: 277,942,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC