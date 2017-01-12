xXx Return of Xander Cage: Have not asked Ranveer Singh if he liked the film, says Deepika Padukone
Her maiden Hollywood venture xXx: Return of Xander Cage saw a host of Bollywood celebrities show up at the premiere, including rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh, but Deepika Padukone says she has not asked him if he has liked the movie. Her maiden Hollywood venture xXx: Return of Xander Cage saw a host of Bollywood celebrities show up at the premiere, including rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh , but Deepika says she has not asked him if he has liked the movie.
