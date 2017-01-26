Whoa! Jolly LLB 2 gets UA certificate; Akshay Kumar's film passed with no cuts1 hour ago
'Jolly LLB 2' finally gets UA certificate! The upcoming courtroom comedy drama has been passed with no cuts. The movie starring Akshay Kumar was in legal trouble after shoe manufacturer Bata had sued the makers of the film including the lead actor and Anuu Kapoor for projecting the brand in a wrong way in the film's trailer.
