Watch Father John Misty's Surreal 'Pure Comedy' Short Film

Father John Misty performs a handful of new songs from his upcoming LP Pure Comedy while Los Angeles burns in a new 25-minute short film. Slow-building piano ballad paired with wild video featuring shots of Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Kanye West, cuddly kittens, Pepe the Frog meme The black-and-white piece, also called Pure Comedy , is a characteristically bizarre combination of a making-of documentary and a wacked-out art film.

