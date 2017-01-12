Vin Diesel Talks Next Possible 'xXx' Installment, Bollywood Cinema

The actor visited India for the premiere of 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage' which also stars Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and opens in the country a week ahead of its U.S. release. Vin Diesel visited Mumbai for the India premiere of xXx: The Return of Xander Cage , which opened in the country on Friday, a week ahead of its U.S. release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.