Vin Diesel Talks Next Possible 'xXx' ...

Vin Diesel Talks Next Possible 'xXx' Installment, Bollywood Cinema

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

The actor visited India for the premiere of 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage' which also stars Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and opens in the country a week ahead of its U.S. release. Vin Diesel visited Mumbai for the India premiere of xXx: The Return of Xander Cage , which opened in the country on Friday, a week ahead of its U.S. release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec 15 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
News Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10) Oct '16 Atiq 3
News Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House Oct '16 o see the light 5
News Raghav Sachar does a Devotional remix (Sep '09) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 7
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,638 • Total comments across all topics: 277,902,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC