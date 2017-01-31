Video: SRK, AbRam together at Golden ...

Video: SRK, AbRam together at Golden Temple is sweetness overload

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

A video and photos of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrating the box office success of 'Raees' along with his son AbRam by offering prayers at the Golden Temple is breaking the internet Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is elated with the box office success of his latest release 'Raees' and he celebrated the news by visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar along with his son AbRam. The 51-year-old actor, who was in Amritsar to promote his film, was also accompanied by the co-producer of 'Raees', Ritesh Sidhwani.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan 27 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
News Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10) Oct '16 Atiq 3
News Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House Oct '16 o see the light 5
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,476 • Total comments across all topics: 278,457,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC