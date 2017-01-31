Video: SRK, AbRam together at Golden Temple is sweetness overload

A video and photos of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrating the box office success of 'Raees' along with his son AbRam by offering prayers at the Golden Temple is breaking the internet Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is elated with the box office success of his latest release 'Raees' and he celebrated the news by visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar along with his son AbRam. The 51-year-old actor, who was in Amritsar to promote his film, was also accompanied by the co-producer of 'Raees', Ritesh Sidhwani.

