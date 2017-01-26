Victoria University to open state-of-the-art film facility in Miramar
Sir Peter Jackson and Sir Richard Taylor. Sir Richard says he's looking forward to having the centre in Miramar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Fri
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
|Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10)
|Oct '16
|Atiq
|3
|Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House
|Oct '16
|o see the light
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC