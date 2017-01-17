Urdu poet and lyricist Naqsh Lyallpuri passes away in Mumbai
Renowned Urdu poet and lyricist Jaswant Rai Sharma, known to the world by his pen name Naqsh Lyallpuri, died in Mumbai on Sunday, a family friend said. He was 89. He had been ailing for some time and breathed his last around 11 a.m. at his Andheri home.
