UPDATE 1-SeaWorld killer whale at the center of "Blackfish" film dies
SeaWorld killer whale Tilikum performs during the show ''Believe'' at SeaWorld Orlando in Orlando, Florida, U.S. on September 3, 2009. Tilikum, the orca who killed several people and was featured in the documentary "Blackfish" making the case against keeping orcas in captivity, died on Friday, SeaWorld Entertaintment Inc said.
