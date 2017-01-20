Turkey nightclub attack claims victims from 14 different countries
An Arab-Israeli woman was killed in the Istanbul night club attack, according to Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon. The woman was identified as Leanne Nasser, from the town of Tira.
