Tubelight: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan begin shooting together and here's proof, see pics
It can be called the big return of Bollywood's Karan-Arjun onscreen. Years after they shared arclights together, looks like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have bowed to the pressure from their massive fan base and are set to appear together in Kabir Khan's Eid release, Tubelight.
