Trying to be a hero, not superhero: Akshay Kumar on his four films releasing in 2017

Mumbai , Jan. 4 : Bollywood's Khiladi Kumar, who will be seen in four films this year, has said that doing so many projects does not make him join the league of superheroes. [NK Bollywood] While addressing the media at an event in Mumbai, the 49-year-old actor said he is just trying to become a better hero by doing more films.

