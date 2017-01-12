Trailer for 'Manifesto' Feature Film ...

Trailer for 'Manifesto' Feature Film Starring Cate Blanchett in 13 Roles

A trailer has debuted for Manifesto , a feature film version of an epic video installation project featuring 13 different characters reciting manifestos written by famous artists. Cate Blanchett stars in the 13 different vignettes, which feature characters reciting and performing scenes based on manifestos written by artists, architects, and filmmakers.



