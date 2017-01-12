Trailer for 'Manifesto' Feature Film Starring Cate Blanchett in 13 Roles
A trailer has debuted for Manifesto , a feature film version of an epic video installation project featuring 13 different characters reciting manifestos written by famous artists. Cate Blanchett stars in the 13 different vignettes, which feature characters reciting and performing scenes based on manifestos written by artists, architects, and filmmakers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Firstshowing.net.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec 15
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
|Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10)
|Oct '16
|Atiq
|3
|Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House
|Oct '16
|o see the light
|5
|Raghav Sachar does a Devotional remix (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC