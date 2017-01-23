Too Old For Larger Than Life Romantic...

Too Old For Larger Than Life Romantic Films: Shah Rukh Khan

11 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

He may be called the King of Romance but Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he is now too old to do larger than life love stories, the Press Trust of India reported. The 51-year-old actor has often been hailed for ushering in modern day romance with films like "Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayege," "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" among others and when asked if romantic films do not interest the audience anymore, Shah Rukh said the language of romance is different now.

