To get good roles and good films in Bollywood is difficult for an outsider: Sonu Sood

12 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

Sonu Sood has come a long way from making his debut in a Tamil movie in 1999 to working opposite Jackie Chan in his latest film, and the actor says one requires to be strong to survive in the industry. He got recognition as Abhishek Bachchan's brother in Mani Ratnam's Yuva.

