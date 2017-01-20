'Through the Repellent Fence' Land Art Film to Debut at MoMA

Through the Repellent Fence: A Land Art Film from director Sam Wainwright Douglas will have its World premiere at The Museum of Modern Art's 16th annual Doc Fortnight film festival. Through the Repellent Fence follows art collective Postcommodity as they bring together a community to construct Repellent Fence, a two-mile long ephemeral monument "stitching" together the United States and Mexico.

