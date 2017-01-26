This week in art-house cinema: Mullen...

This week in art-house cinema: Mullendore murder, sing-alongs, anime and more

Dale R. Lewis, author of "Footprints in the Dew," has now also made a documentary film about Chub Anderson and his role in a famous Oklahoma murder case. The film begins showings on Friday at Circle Cinema, and Lewis will be in attendance to speak to the audience following a 2 p.m. Saturday screening of his movie.

