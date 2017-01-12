This week in art-house cinema: a Debbie Reynolds tribute, anime favorites, a Golden Globe winner
Donald O'Connor, Debbie Reynolds and Gene Kelly star in the 1952 musical "Singin' in the Rain," which is showing in theaters this week as a special Turner Classic Movies presentation following the death of Reynolds on Dec. 28. Donald O'Connor, Debbie Reynolds and Gene Kelly star in the 1952 musical "Singin' in the Rain," which is showing in theaters this week as a special Turner Classic Movies presentation following the death of Reynolds on Dec. 28. A movie event for Debbie Reynolds fans, a Golden Globe winner, a pair of anime events and a chance to see how "Westworld" all began are choice selections in art-house cinema this week.
