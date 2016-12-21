The wizard behind NBC's 'Emerald City...

The wizard behind NBC's 'Emerald City' had other plans for 'Oz' adaptation

While the network had planned only to enlist the optical auteur of films such as "The Cell" and "The Fall" to direct the pilot of their long-gestating "Wizard of Oz" adaptation, Tarsem had bigger plans: He wanted to take control of the whole series. Additionally, Tarsem wanted all 10 scripts written in advance so they could shoot his trippy take on the classic L. Frank Baum story across the globe, stopping in Spain, Croatia and Hungary.

