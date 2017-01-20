The most awaited films of 2017

The most awaited films of 2017

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Merinews

The year 2016 ended with a bang as Dangal emerged as one of the highest grossers of the year. The film virtually ended the drought in Bollywood, which had been reeling under the clout of demonetisation since November 8. The year 2016 was exemplary of the coming of age of Bollywood with hard hitting films like Udta Punjab and Neerja doing decent business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Merinews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec 15 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
News Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10) Oct '16 Atiq 3
News Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House Oct '16 o see the light 5
News Raghav Sachar does a Devotional remix (Sep '09) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 7
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,513 • Total comments across all topics: 277,563,165

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC