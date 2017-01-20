The most awaited films of 2017

The year 2016 ended with a bang as Dangal emerged as one of the highest grossers of the year. The film virtually ended the drought in Bollywood, which had been reeling under the clout of demonetisation since November 8. The year 2016 was exemplary of the coming of age of Bollywood with hard hitting films like Udta Punjab and Neerja doing decent business.

