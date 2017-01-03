The Incredibly Durable Khans represent the Bollywood film-and-fan
The holy trinity of the three Khans - Aamir-Salman-Shah Rukh - soared to the top in the late 80s-early 90s and never abdicated that spot, regardless of hits and flops. "Indian cinema, meanwhile, is the most active on earth - in great part because the country has a population that still needs the communal movie experience we have lost."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec 15
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
|Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10)
|Oct '16
|Atiq
|3
|Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House
|Oct '16
|o see the light
|5
|Raghav Sachar does a Devotional remix (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC