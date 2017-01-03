The Incredibly Durable Khans represent the Bollywood film-and-fan

The holy trinity of the three Khans - Aamir-Salman-Shah Rukh - soared to the top in the late 80s-early 90s and never abdicated that spot, regardless of hits and flops. "Indian cinema, meanwhile, is the most active on earth - in great part because the country has a population that still needs the communal movie experience we have lost."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.