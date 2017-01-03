The Ghazi Attack trailer released
The film is set to hit the Indian silver screen on Feb 17. The movie stars Rana Daggubati and Taapsee Pannu. Dharma Productions has teamed up with AA Films to produce The Ghazi Attack.
