'The first day Rashami Desai and I were shooting, it was a love scene'

Sidharth Shukla, the Balika Vadhu star, reveals why he has been off the Bollywood radar inspite of doing a KJo film Telly town's brawny dude Sidharth Shukla of Balika Vadhu fame is back with Dil Se Dil Tak, a new daily soap opposite Rashami Desai and Jasmin Bhasin. The actor gets candid with hitlist about returning to daily soap, his drunken episodes, rumours about his unprofessional behaviour and more.

