'The first day Rashami Desai and I we...

'The first day Rashami Desai and I were shooting, it was a love scene'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Sidharth Shukla, the Balika Vadhu star, reveals why he has been off the Bollywood radar inspite of doing a KJo film Telly town's brawny dude Sidharth Shukla of Balika Vadhu fame is back with Dil Se Dil Tak, a new daily soap opposite Rashami Desai and Jasmin Bhasin. The actor gets candid with hitlist about returning to daily soap, his drunken episodes, rumours about his unprofessional behaviour and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Fri Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
News Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10) Oct '16 Atiq 3
News Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House Oct '16 o see the light 5
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,923 • Total comments across all topics: 278,376,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC