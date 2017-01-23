Tamil director Vetrimaaran's take on Indian films shining at Oscars will surprise you!10 min ago
After 15 years, "Visaranai" became the ninth Tamil film to represent India at the Oscars. It made an impact, but couldnt make it to the contenders of the Best Foreign Language Film category.
