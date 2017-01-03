Stars pay tribute after East Is East actor Om Puri died aged 66
Stars have paid tribute to Bollywood actor Om Puri, star of cult British film East Is East, who has died aged 66. The prolific actor, whose career spanned four decades, suffered a heart attack after returning to his home in Mumbai from a film set on Thursday. Archie Panjabi, who played Puri's daughter in Bafta-winning East Is East, wrote on Twitter: "Devastated to hear of the sad loss of #OmRajeshPuri.
