Spain's Pedro Almodovar to head Cannes film festival jury
Almodovar, who helped launch Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz, is the first Spaniard to lead the jury at the prestigious international film festival Pedro Almodovar, Spain's most celebrated living director, will lead the jury at this year's Cannes film festival, say its organisers. The flamboyant auteur, who made his name with a string of colourful and melodramatic black comedies including Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! says, "I am grateful, honoured and a bit overwhelmed."
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
|Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10)
|Oct '16
|Atiq
|3
|Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House
|Oct '16
|o see the light
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC