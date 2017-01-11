South Korean cinema leads nominees at...

South Korean cinema leads nominees at Asian Film Awards

Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Director Park Chan Wook's erotic period drama, "The Handmaiden," received six nominations, including Moon So-ri for best supporting actress. Five nominations went to the zombie film, "Train to Busan," including Ma Dong-seok for best supporting actor.

