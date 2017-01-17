Sonakshi Sinha: Great time to be a gi...

Sonakshi Sinha: Great time to be a girl in the industry

From a simpleton to action-oriented roles -- actress Sonakshi Sinha who has explored a variety of roles in Bollywood, says it's a great time to be a girl in the industry as filmmakers are increasingly exploring women-centric movies. Sonakshi made her Bollywood debut alongside superstar Salman Khan starrer "Dabangg" and has been on a roll ever since.

