Sonakshi Sinha: Great time to be a girl in the industry

From a simpleton to action-oriented roles -- actress Sonakshi Sinha who has explored a variety of roles in Bollywood, says it's a great time to be a girl in the industry as filmmakers are increasingly exploring women-centric movies. Sonakshi made her Bollywood debut alongside superstar Salman Khan starrer "Dabangg" and has been on a roll ever since.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.