Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika ...

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone: What we wish Bollywood ...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: India.com

The 74th Golden Globe Awards were held on January 8, 2017, and renowned Hollywood actress Meryl Streep was honoured with the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement. The progressive actress, who is known for making her opinions heard, spoke against US President-elect Donald Trump's 2015 controversy, where he reportedly bullied a disabled New York Times reporter and made jokes on him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec 15 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
News Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10) Oct '16 Atiq 3
News Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House Oct '16 o see the light 5
News Raghav Sachar does a Devotional remix (Sep '09) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 7
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,874 • Total comments across all topics: 277,761,860

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC