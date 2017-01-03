Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone: What we wish Bollywood ...

The 74th Golden Globe Awards were held on January 8, 2017, and renowned Hollywood actress Meryl Streep was honoured with the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement. The progressive actress, who is known for making her opinions heard, spoke against US President-elect Donald Trump's 2015 controversy, where he reportedly bullied a disabled New York Times reporter and made jokes on him.

