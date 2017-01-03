Shah Rukh Khan film Raees get threats from Shiv Sena?26 min ago

A distributor here has claimed receiving threat letters from Shiv Sena's Chhattisgarh wing over the release of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's forthcoming action crime thriller film "Raees", which also features Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, "Raees" is slated to release on January 25. Mumbai-based distributor Akshaye Rathi tagged Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray's son and Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Twitter, and posted a snapshot of the letter, which has been written in Devanagari.

