Shah Rukh Khan: Farhan Akhtar doesn't have a story for 'Don 3'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan thinks a new instalment in the "Don" franchise is possible, but says filmmaker Farhan Akhtar does not have a story ready for it yet. In an era of sequels where even before a film gets released, its sequel is announced, Shah Rukh feels "Don" and may be even "Ra.One" amongst his films, can have a sequel.

