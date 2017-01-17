Shah Rukh Khan: Farhan Akhtar doesn't have a story for 'Don 3'
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan thinks a new instalment in the "Don" franchise is possible, but says filmmaker Farhan Akhtar does not have a story ready for it yet. In an era of sequels where even before a film gets released, its sequel is announced, Shah Rukh feels "Don" and may be even "Ra.One" amongst his films, can have a sequel.
