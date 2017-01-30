Sanjay Leela Bhansali attack: Indian Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt SUPPORTS ...

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus ' Padmavati ' is in the news for all the negative reasons as of now! After the attack on the ace director in Jaipur, there has been mixed reaction among-st the audience. The Bollywood celebrities however took a strong stand supporting Sanjay Leela Bhansali and condemning this violent attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.