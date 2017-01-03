Sanjay Gupta: Loved 'Raees' trailer, look forward to film
Bollywood is set to witness the first clash of 2017, as Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' locks horns with Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' on January 25. But filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, director of 'Kaabil', has no hard feelings. In fact, he is excited about 'Raees'.
