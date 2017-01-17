Salman Khan arms act case: Court to announce verdict today8 min ago
Jodhpur, Jan 18: A Sessions Court in Jodhpur will announce its judgement in an arms act case against Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Wednesday. Chief judicial magistrate Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit will give his verdict on a case against the actor for allegedly possessing illegal arms during the shoot of his film Hum Saath Saath Hain in Jodhpur in 1998.
