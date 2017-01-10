Salman Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur flaunt their shirtless chiseled body to promote OK Jaanu!6 min ago
Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor are going all candid and crazy with the promotion of their upcoming film OK Jaanu ! This chick flick is all set to hit the theatres on Januray 13 and the stars are leaving no stones unturned to make sure that all the fans do watch it! Now when it comes to reaching out to the fans, we have seen stars doing all sorts of promotional tactics that garner the attention of the followers no matter what! For Ok Jaanu, even Aditya Roy Kapur is all geared up to promote his film, in the most unique way and that is conning the A listed Bollywood actors like Salman Khan , Shah Rukh Khan , Aamir Khan , Hrithik Roshan , Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn ! Yes the Aashiqui 2 actor recently challenged all these B-town stars to pose a shirtless picture with him.
