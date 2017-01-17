'Raees' actor's family gets food pois...

'Raees' actor's family gets food poisoning after drinking expired juice

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Family of character actor, who has roles in the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Raees' and Hrithik Roshan's Kabil, falls ill after drinking expired juice sold by careless retailer; files complaint with police and FDA The family of a Gorai-based film actress suffered food poisoning after they unknowingly drank juice that had passed its expiration date. Helen Fonseca, who will be seen playing two character roles in the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Raees' and Hrithik Roshan's Kabil, said that on January 5, she had ordered a carton of 27 packets of B Natural jamun juice from Everfresh Supermarket in Gorai for Rs 796.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
News Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10) Oct '16 Atiq 3
News Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House Oct '16 o see the light 5
News Raghav Sachar does a Devotional remix (Sep '09) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 7
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,162 • Total comments across all topics: 277,993,149

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC