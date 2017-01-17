'Raees' actor's family gets food poisoning after drinking expired juice

Family of character actor, who has roles in the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Raees' and Hrithik Roshan's Kabil, falls ill after drinking expired juice sold by careless retailer; files complaint with police and FDA The family of a Gorai-based film actress suffered food poisoning after they unknowingly drank juice that had passed its expiration date. Helen Fonseca, who will be seen playing two character roles in the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Raees' and Hrithik Roshan's Kabil, said that on January 5, she had ordered a carton of 27 packets of B Natural jamun juice from Everfresh Supermarket in Gorai for Rs 796.

