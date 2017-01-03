QUEST10NS: Sunil Gupta and Charan Singh
In 2009, India repealed the British colonial anti-sodomy law - which had criminalized sexual acts between LGBT people - only reverse the judgment in 2013, once again making same-sex relationships illegal. Delhi: Communities of Belonging by photographers Sunil Gupta and Charan Singh combines more than 150 photographs with first-person texts that together paint a portrait of the LGBT community in India today and the stigma these men and women still live under today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at QTMagazine.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec 15
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
|Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10)
|Oct '16
|Atiq
|3
|Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House
|Oct '16
|o see the light
|5
|Raghav Sachar does a Devotional remix (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC