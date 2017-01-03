QUEST10NS: Sunil Gupta and Charan Singh

In 2009, India repealed the British colonial anti-sodomy law - which had criminalized sexual acts between LGBT people - only reverse the judgment in 2013, once again making same-sex relationships illegal. Delhi: Communities of Belonging by photographers Sunil Gupta and Charan Singh combines more than 150 photographs with first-person texts that together paint a portrait of the LGBT community in India today and the stigma these men and women still live under today.

