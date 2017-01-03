Pyarelal remembers Pancham Da on 23rd death anniversary; says bahut 'pyare' dost the - News

'Maestros like R D Burman are born perhaps, once in a millennium,' said illustrious Bollywood composer Pyarelal Sharma speaking to eminent senior film-journalist Chaitanya Padukone. Various RDB loyal fan associations across India and overseas including the popular Pune-based 'Panchammagic' will be observing the 23rd death anniversary of the iconic composer-singer today .

