PVR Cinemas crosses 100 crore box office collection for the movie 'Dangal'
New Delhi , Jan 13 : An historical milestone in the Indian film industry where the largest multiplex chain in the country, PVR Cinemas has crossed the 100 crore box office collection mark. [NK Bollywood] The multiplex chain continues to be the frontrunners in providing the world class cinema experience to its patrons and achieve greater milestones each year.
