Priyanka Chopra feels it's a great time for Indian actors in global cinema

Actress Priyanka Chopra believes it is a great time for Indian actors to make a mark globally as the West is opening up to talent from here. Priyanka has created a space for herself in America with the success of her TV show Quantico, which she will follow up with her debut Hollywood role in Baywatch.

