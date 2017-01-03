Priyanka Chopra feels it's a great time for Indian actors in global cinema
Actress Priyanka Chopra believes it is a great time for Indian actors to make a mark globally as the West is opening up to talent from here. Priyanka has created a space for herself in America with the success of her TV show Quantico, which she will follow up with her debut Hollywood role in Baywatch.
