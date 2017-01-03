PM Modi condoles Om Puri's death, rec...

PM Modi condoles Om Puri's death, recalls his long career in theatre & films

Recalling Bollywood actor Om Puri's long career in theatre and films, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the passing away of the veteran actor. The deep, masculine and baritone voice of Puri will no more be heard in person as the veteran actor breathed his last, at the age of 66, on Friday.

