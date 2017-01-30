Pedro Almodovar named Cannes Film Fes...

Pedro Almodovar named Cannes Film Festival jury president

Los Angeles Times

The Spanish auteur, who has brought five films to competition, will return to a group he first served with a quarter-century ago. In 1992, Almodovar was a part of a jury headed by Gerard Depardieu; the group selected Bille August's "My Best Intentions" for the top prize, the Palme d'Or.

