Pakistan to screen Bollywood films1 hour ago
Islamabad, Feb 1: Two days after Pakistan agreed to lift a ban on Indian films after months of suspension, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry issued a gazette notification outlining the rules for import and screening of popular Bollywood films. The gazette notification, issued by Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and National Heritage on Tuesday, said that the importer has to inform the Information and Broadcasting Division of the name and cast of the Indian film to be imported, which request will be forwarded to the Commerce Ministry.
