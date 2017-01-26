Pakistan Lifts Ban on Indian Films,...

Pakistan Lifts Ban on Indian Films,...

Read more: Outlook

Pakistan has issued a No Objection Certificate for the latest Bollywood film 'Kaabil', which is now set to release in the country this weekend after a four-month-long ban by government on the screening of Indian movies, following Indo-Pak tensions. An official of Hum Films told PTI that they were still awaiting NOC for the Shahrukh Khan-Mahira Khan starrer 'Raees' which would also be released soon.

Chicago, IL

