Pakistan Lifts Ban on Indian Films,...

Pakistan has issued a No Objection Certificate for the latest Bollywood film 'Kaabil', which is now set to release in the country this weekend after a four-month-long ban by government on the screening of Indian movies, following Indo-Pak tensions. An official of Hum Films told PTI that they were still awaiting NOC for the Shahrukh Khan-Mahira Khan starrer 'Raees' which would also be released soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Outlook.