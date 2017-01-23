Pagnol's Marseille Trilogy Packs in More Life Than Math Allows

Gentle, humane, embracing a full range from slapstick to tragedy, Marcel Pagnol's trilogy about the people of the Marseille waterfront has bewitched audiences for decades. Multiple remakes, including a Broadway musical, Hollywood condensations by James Whale in 1938 and Joshua Logan in 1961 and a recent "reboot" from French actor Daniel Auteuil, have never come close to eclipsing the reputation of the originals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.