Padmavati row: Hindu Sena issues death threat to Bollywood for...
New Delhi, Jan 30: The Hindu Sena has issued a death threat to Bollywood for coming out in support of film maker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. A member of the Hindu Sena was quoted as saying by India Today that if Bollywood unites in support of Bhansali, the Hindu Samaj will not leave it alive.
