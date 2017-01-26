Padmavati row: Hindu Sena issues deat...

Padmavati row: Hindu Sena issues death threat to Bollywood for...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi, Jan 30: The Hindu Sena has issued a death threat to Bollywood for coming out in support of film maker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. A member of the Hindu Sena was quoted as saying by India Today that if Bollywood unites in support of Bhansali, the Hindu Samaj will not leave it alive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Fri Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
News Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10) Oct '16 Atiq 3
News Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House Oct '16 o see the light 5
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,343 • Total comments across all topics: 278,392,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC