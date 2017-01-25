Padma honours for Yesudas, Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and Kailash Kher
New Delhi: Noted singer K J Yesudas has been selected for Padma Vibhushan, India's second highest civilian award but big names from Indian film industry did not feature in the list that was announced on Wednesday. Musicians and singers were given preference this year with Grammy-winning musician Vishwa Mohan Bhatt being named for Padma Bhushan while singer Kailash Kher and Anuradha Paudwal were named for Padma Shri.
